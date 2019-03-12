Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryLou Bando. View Sign

- MaryLou Bando, 83, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at DHMC in Lebanon, NH from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.



Born June 28, 1935 in Quincy, MA to Noel and Marjorie (Vickers) Vient, MaryLou was the middle child of 13. She often told stories of the joys, adventures, and escapades of growing up in a large family. As a child, MaryLou was inspired by her cousin, Barbara, who served as a WWII nurse in England. MaryLou began working towards the goal of becoming a nurse at a young age and volunteered as a candy striper during her high school years. She earned her nursing diploma from Quincy City Hospital Nursing School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Bando, in 1957, and together they raised six children. Her family was by her side in her last days.



Jerry and MaryLou both grew up in Quincy, MA and began dating in high school. They enjoyed over 61 years of marriage. In her final years, Jerry cared for his beloved MaryLou at home. Throughout the many years of their married life, they knew how to enjoy life together.



She always chose kindness, and her smile and sunny disposition brightened the days of those she knew well and strangers alike. Her love of adventure and travel was shared by her husband and children, and together they explored many states and national parks, from Acadia Park in Maine to Lake Powell in Utah, Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, the Kenai in Alaska, and much more in between. Jerry's work moved the family all over the country - from Massachusetts to Long Island, Oregon, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut, Wyoming, New Hampshire, and Vermont. MaryLou befriended new neighbors easily. Her family and friends have many good memories of the Halloween parties that MaryLou hosted for the neighborhood's children and her involvement with neighborhood girl scout and cub scout activities.



She worked as a nurse in many settings for over fifty years. She began her career as a visiting nurse in Quincy, MA and worked in urgent care in Westbrook, CT; as an emergency flight nurse and children's allergy nurse in Cheyenne, WY; in the medical/surgical unit at the VA hospitals in Cheyenne, WY and White River Junction, VT; and finally as a substitute school nurse at her grandsons' elementary school in Norwich, VT. She also helped many friends and neighbors with her nursing skills. She was a tremendously loving presence in all her children's lives, and was able to be home to greet them all after each school day with a ready ear. She loved to sing old songs from her childhood with her children while driving them to piano and swimming lessons. She sewed much of her children's clothing and enjoyed teaching her daughters and neighborhood children to sew. MaryLou was an avid reader and loved going to the library. Her family's busy and rambunctious household could be surprisingly quiet as her husband and children shared her love of reading. MaryLou loved her grandchildren and enjoyed caring for them when they were too sick to go to school. She loved cooking with them, watching their soccer and basketball games, and attending their concerts and graduations. She was a lifelong learner. Success wasn't measured by the complete mastery of a particular skill; it was measured by the experience itself. Her gardens were beautiful to look at, but better yet, wonderful places where family and neighbors visited with MaryLou when they saw her out working. MaryLou enjoyed learning a multitude of cooking techniques, and she and Jerry enjoyed being part of a gourmet cooking club. MaryLou tried tap dancing lessons, took Spanish and piano lessons, and learned to play bridge. Her vitality and spark were infectious and drew others into her orbit.



She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bando; her daughters, Joan Bando Kaufhold (John Kaufhold) of Peterborough, NH, Carole Bando of Sharon, VT, Ann Bando Appleton (John Appleton) of Littleton MA, and Ellen Bando (William Higgins) of Randolph, VT; her sons, Peter Bando of Manchester, NH and John Bando of Cheyenne, WY; and her beloved grandchildren: Charlie, Andy, Sam, and Zoe. She was predeceased by her parents, Noel and Marjorie Vient; her siblings William, Jean, Maddie, Susie, Nona, Carol, Phyllis, and Margie; and her in-laws Nellie, Gwertie, and Louise. She is survived by her siblings Walter, Alice, Bernie, and Kathy; her in-laws Pauline, Joe, and Maria; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and celebration of MaryLou's life will be held on May 11th at the the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley in Norwich at 2:00 PM.



Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Library, 1587 Maple Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.

