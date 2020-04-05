Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Wiley Billings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on New Year's Eve 1988, Matthew Wiley Billings was a free spirit and traveling soul who passed through this world with brilliant energy, love and laughter. On March 22, 2020, he sadly and tragically left this world - and all who knew and loved him - at only 31 years of age. Matt left us with many questions and broken hearts.



Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Matt is the son of Wiley Billings, Jr. (Amy) of Greenville, New Hampshire and Evelyn Hastings of Athol, Massachusetts. He attended Mascenic Regional High School in his younger years.



His hippie-like gypsy soul took him all over. He was as comfortable hunting or camping in the woods of New Hampshire, fishing and working on a lobster boat off Stonington, dancing and meeting people at a music festival, or playing and singing karaoke on a beach in Hawaii. He had a deep love of the sea since he was a little boy and he wanted to follow his father's footsteps and become a marine, but he was drawn to Deer Isle and lobster fishing instead. Before finding his way to Maine, Matt was a stonemason and worked in the construction business.



If Matt was around, his family and friends were soon smiling and laughing at his jokes and stories. His laughter was infectious. He was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day to his dad Wiley and his "step-monster" Amy Bergeron Billings and a wildlife animal tracker to his mother Evelyn Hastings. He was fiercely loved by his older sisters Samantha Parker and Traci Billings Boyce and their husbands Tim "P5" Parker and Johnson Boyce, and sister Carmen Billings and her spouse Randy Foster. His step-brothers Shawn, Kyle and Logan Thibault were an added bonus. "I always wanted a brother growing up," he said, "now I have three."



His pride and joy were his nephews and nieces: Dexter Brown, Taylor and Joseph Grego, and Grant Boyce; and Carson, McKinlee, Cecelia and Hattie Parker. How they loved their Uncle Matt!



In addition to his immediate family members, he is also survived by his grandparents Joyce Hall, Nanny Pat and Clayton Ayotte, Gordon and Cindy Hastings, and Elaine Horne. He was predeceased by his niece Alivia Grace Parker and nephew Madden Daniel Parker, grandparents Dean Simpson, George Horne, Wiley Billings, Sr., aunt Carol Billings and uncle Ed Smith.



His lifelong best friend Benjamin Starr and best island friend Ted Boyce will miss him every bit as much as his family, because that's how Matt thought of them, as family.



Openly battling addiction since a teenager, Matt's heart was bigger than most and his love for others poured out of him. When he was actively recovering, all he wanted to do was to help others. As he told a friend, "When I see an addict I just wanna give them the biggest hug and ask them what's making them feel so alone." How we wish we could do the same for him now.



Recently Matt brought a homeless man home to shelter and feed him. He would put anyone before himself; he would give you his last dollar, stop what he was doing to listen to you, say something funny to put a smile on your face, or walk with you through your darkness to lift your sorrow. "Everybody love everybody" was his mantra.



Due to the situation with COVID-19, family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date this summer, which is how he would have wanted it - with sunshine, music, dancing and laughter.



Donations honoring his life and remembering his struggle can be sent to Opiate-Free Island Partnership, PO Box 295, Deer Isle, ME 04627 or donate online at



If Matt could say anything to each of us today it would be, "Live in the now - music - dance - sing - and don't forget to remember the little things." And to his dad, "I gotcha daddy-o"...



A celebration of life will be held July 4th, 2020 following the parade. More info to follow.



Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at

