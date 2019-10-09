Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meng Chi Tsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meng Chi Tsen of Stoddard, NH ended his struggle with Parkinson's disease on Thursday, September 26th. He is survived by his wife, Susan Francis, brothers Chunglu Tsen and Wen-ti Tsen, and two nieces.



Meng Chi was best known as a collector of British militaria and as a knowledgeable historian of 19th and 20th century military history. His love of royal pageantry began in England, where he witnessed Queen Elizabeth II's coronation parade in 1953. By the time he was 40, he had begun buying complete 19th century regimental uniforms from the military tailors in Saville Row in London. His expertise and his passion for collecting continued for the remainder of his life. His remarkable collection of regimental uniforms and accoutrements, among the most comprehensive collections extant, has been transferred to Doddington Hall, Lincoln, UK, where a museum is being purpose-built to house it. It will be opened to the public in 2020.



Meng Chi was born in Hong Kong in 1934. His father Tsen Tsonming was a poet, essayist and politician; his mother, Fan Tchunpi, was a well-known artist. Both had been educated in France before returning to China in the mid-1920s. Meng Chi spent his early years in Hong Kong, Nanjing and Shanghai. Following his father's death, the family left China, first for Hong Kong and subsequently to France. After completing high school in England, Meng Chi earned an undergraduate degree at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in 1954 and completed a Masters in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois in 1956. He taught engineering at Northeastern University in Boston for 15 years before moving into international sales of computer components, aided by his fluency in English, German, French, Mandarin and Cantonese. He ended his international business travels when he married and settled in Stoddard, NH, in 1987. There, he served as President of the Stoddard Historical Society for ten years.



Meng Chi's memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the First Congregation Church in Hancock, NH, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception after. Donations may be sent either to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10305-1425 or Monadnock Kitty Rescue, 1 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH, 03542.

