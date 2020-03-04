Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael A. Barthel, 62, of Rindge died peacefully at his home on March 1, 2020 after a long illness.



He was born in Gardner, MA on February 17, 1958, son of the late L. Paul and Dorothy (Andreasson) Barthel. Mike moved with his family to Peterborough as a child where he attended Con-Val High School and graduated in 1977. After serving briefly in the US Navy, he married Karen Lagace and began his family.



He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and harvest cordwood. He especially loved teaching his grandsons how to tap maple trees and tie fishing flies and was a great Boston Bruins fan. Mike had been the president and a long-time member of the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club and also belonged to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron at the John Humiston American Legion Post #11 in Jaffrey, where he was a proud member of the color guard



Mike was predeceased by his parents and his stepmother, Anita (Carrier) Barthel; his sister, Suzie and his sister Lynn.



He is survived by his daughter Emily and her husband John Peard, Jr. of Jaffrey; his daughter, Melanie Barthel of Jaffrey and his son Chevigny Barthel of Greer, SC, as well as his two grandsons, Dante and Jacob; his extended family and many friends.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH.



A reception and celebration of Mike's life will follow at the American Legion Hall, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey FireFighters Company Inc., 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey NH 03452, or to Rindge Fire & Rescue, 150 Main Street, Rindge, NH 03461



To share memories and condolences with Mike's family, please visit





