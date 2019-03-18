Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Todd Berg, 30, of Enfield, NH, passed away at his home on March 10, 2019. He was born in Peterborough on September 9, 1988, the son of Michael Berg and Lorelei Ervin.



Michael was a graduate of Hillsborough High School. He was an accomplished chef and worked at various locations in the region. He was most recently involved in stone work, making everything from jewelry to art pieces where he was able to express his passion for geology. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping, hiking and swimming.



Above all, Michael will be remembered as a loving father and a passionate person who was very kind and thoughtful to others.



In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his daughter Franny Berg of Nelson, his sister Kaleigh Berg of Harrisville, his brother Jason Berg of FL, and his partner Elizabeth Christian of Enfield.



He was predeceased by his brother Dean Berg and his beloved grandmother Dale Ervin.



Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to The Franny Berg Education Fund, c/o Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, any branch.



25 Concord Street

Peterborough , NH 03458

(603) 924-3511

