Michael J. O'Brien, 50, of 19 Stonehouse Lane, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence.



He was born in Worcester on March 23, 1968 and grew up in Worcester and West Brookfield.



Michael was as a carpenter and did sub contract carpentry in the Worcester area. He was a beloved nurturer, who loved playing his guitar. He had also worked at Route 101 Plaza Car Wash in Gardner.



He leaves his mother, Violet Hurtubise and his loving stepfather Robert Hurtubise of Troy, NH; brother Robert O'Brien and sister Colleen Thereault of Fitzwilliam, NH; brother Patrick of New Ipswich, NH and sister Shannon Kramer of Worcester. He also leaves his godchild Ashley Misiaszek of Troy, NH and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 1 to 4 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



