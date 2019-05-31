Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael M. Waddill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Michael M. Waddill, 80, of Greenfield NH passed away on Sunday, May 26th at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a beautiful day of stories and remembrances with his loving family. He was born and raised in Amarillo TX, son of George and Esther Waddill. Mike attended Texas Tech University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served as a ship repair officer on the USS Cacapon.As a young man, Mr. Waddill worked in the growing field of computer/technology and prior to retirement was employed as a systems analyst at EMC in Hopkinton MA. In his free time, Mike enjoyed reading, fishing, movies, history, and science and loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted follower of Texas Tech football and basketball (Go Red Raiders!).Mike is survived by his children, David Waddill and his wife Karen of Marlborough MA, Stacey Brooks and her husband Dave of Warren ME, Douglas Waddill and his wife Ellen of Tewksbury MA, a sister, Molly Harshman and her husband Richard of Venice FL, and grandchildren, Tim, Eliana, Ethan, and Brandon.There will be a family gathering at a later date.

