Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Paul Sirois. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Paul Sirois, 59 of Jaffrey, NH passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, after a long battle of failing health. He was born on January 7, 1961 in Peterborough, NH. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and summer fun by his pool.



He leaves behind his son Chris Sirois and two grandchildren, Emma and Elijah Sirois, his daughter Stacie Modesto, fiancé to Jon Anderson, and granddaughter Tyra Modesto. He also leaves behind his brother Francis and wife Gloria and their family, his brother Dick and his family, plus numerous friends and family.



There will not be calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Jaffrey on February 8th at 1pm.

Michael Paul Sirois, 59 of Jaffrey, NH passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, after a long battle of failing health. He was born on January 7, 1961 in Peterborough, NH. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and summer fun by his pool.He leaves behind his son Chris Sirois and two grandchildren, Emma and Elijah Sirois, his daughter Stacie Modesto, fiancé to Jon Anderson, and granddaughter Tyra Modesto. He also leaves behind his brother Francis and wife Gloria and their family, his brother Dick and his family, plus numerous friends and family.There will not be calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Jaffrey on February 8th at 1pm. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.