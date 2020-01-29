Michael Paul Sirois, 59 of Jaffrey, NH passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, after a long battle of failing health. He was born on January 7, 1961 in Peterborough, NH. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and summer fun by his pool.
He leaves behind his son Chris Sirois and two grandchildren, Emma and Elijah Sirois, his daughter Stacie Modesto, fiancé to Jon Anderson, and granddaughter Tyra Modesto. He also leaves behind his brother Francis and wife Gloria and their family, his brother Dick and his family, plus numerous friends and family.
There will not be calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Jaffrey on February 8th at 1pm.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 30, 2020