Michael R. Moore, 55, of Jaffrey, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home with the love of his family at his side, after a period of declining health.



Mikey was born on March 5, 1964, in Okinawa, Japan. He moved to the United States at the age of two and lived in Anchorage, AK for several years. He later moved to California, where he attended school, graduating from Poway High School in 1982.



After graduation, he enlisted into the United States Navy, serving on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower before his honorable discharge. After leaving the service, Mikey spent some time in Texas. He moved to Jaffrey in 1989.



Mikey worked at Teleflex in Jaffrey for over 20 years. While working at Teleflex, he met his wife, Ruby Finch Menard. They married in Jaffrey on April 17, 2004.



He enjoyed photographing old cemeteries, playing pool and polka. The time he enjoyed most though was time spent with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby M Moore of Jaffrey; his mother: Terri Moore of Poway, CA; his brothers: Titus Moore of Corpus Christy, TX, Patrick Moore and his wife Jennifer of Las Vegas, NV, and Dennis Moore and his wife Katie of Ramona, CA; his step daughter: Marcy Menard and her significant other Jay Forman of Jaffrey, step son Mitchell Menard, Jr of Jaffrey ; father in law Henry Finch of Winchendon, MA; his sisters in law Hope Finch of Winchendon, MA and Heidi Aukstikalnis and her husband Stephen of Philipston, MA; his brothers in law Stan Finch and his wife Marie of Milton, NH and Tyson Finch and his significant other Sammy of Somers, CT; and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Farrah Forman; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Nancy Spencer, his mother in law Helen Finch and a nephew Jonathan Aukstikalnis.



A celebration of Mikey's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Jaffrey American Legion, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey NH 03452 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Michael R. Moore's name, to the , ( www.stjude.org ), 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105



