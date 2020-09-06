Michael T. Ford, 56 of Deering, passed away peacefully after weeks of fighting injuries sustained in a 4-wheeling accident surrounded by the love of his family and friends, on August 24, 2020. He was born in Lynn, MA on August 9, 1964, the son of Henry and Harriet (Kennedy) Ford.
The family would like to thank all the care Mike received from Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, CRVNA.org
, especially Sue and Laurie and Great Brook EMS, thank you Chris Rousseau! A special thank you to Angela Grace, Lezanne Flanders, and Jared Beard who was with Mike to the very end providing Mike with the strength to let go...there are no words to tell you how truly special you all are!
This past year for Mike was great despite Covid. Mike was loyal and dedicated to his job and he always took pride in keeping his focus on the customers, quality product and representing Sylvania/Osram for over 30+ years. He had so much respect for the guys that he worked with and enjoyed all the fun that was had even during difficult times. He especially loved his work wives...you know who you are.
He enjoyed hunting in NY with our good friends Nick & Sarah. This past fall Mike was fortunate to shoot a nice buck with his bow from a stump which earned him the nick name "Stumpy" from the NY crew. And what can I say about the love he has for Joe and Kim Borges' Lake House on Seymour Lake in VT. Mike's quick wit named the Lake House "Seymour Do Little". He loved spending any available time at the Lake House where he would tinker with different projects helping in the maintenance of the house. When done he would spend as much time as he could on the water fishing. He currently holds the family record for biggest fish caught which just happened in July, using what he referred to as his sexy stick! This fishing pole will remain in VT to be used only on that lake. Mike also loved to golf and enjoyed his weekly men's league at Crotched Mountain Golf Course.
Mike truly was the happiest and kindest person and was loved beyond words. He was always there for his family including helping with the grand-kids and/or just simply being "Maintenance Mike" for anyone that needed support. Our family is truly honored to have had the love and support Mike gave us. Mike always said I saved him but, in all honesty, he saved me!!!
Mike is survived by myself, his wife Tammy (Borges) Ford, also by his daughter Kimberly Canfield (Ford), of Antrim NH, her husband Douglas Canfield and two adorable spunky red heads Kennedy and Autumn. Mike is also survived by his late son Bobby Ford's fiancé Jess Novak, of Hillsboro NH, and her beautiful daughter Mia Carter. As well as by his parents, Henry and Harriet Ford of Hillsboro, NH, his brother Shawn Ford of Litchfield NH, and many other family members...including his wonderful nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Toll Booth Tavern in the Gibson Room on September 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Please join the family to celebrate and share your most fond memories of your time with Mike. With COVID being ever present we ask that you certainly spend some time visiting but allow for others to join as well by utilizing the deck outside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, in Mike's name or Brain & Behavior Research Foundation in his niece Abby Merrifield's name.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com