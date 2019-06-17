Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Healy. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Brattleboro 57 High St. Brattleboro , VT 05301 (802)-254-5655 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church Jaffrey , NH View Map Burial Following Services St. Patrick's Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Michael was born in Montreal, Canada on May 22, 1941 son of James and Catherine (Kelly) Healy. He met the love of his life Gail "Paula" Arceci on a chance encounter in Florida in 1967. He called Montreal his home until he relocated to Jaffrey, NH in 1972. From that point forward he called the Monadnock Region his home.



Those that have known Michael for years recall his love of family and his willingness to help others. Prior to his initial battle with lymphoma, Michael was a salesman in the region for both Monadnock Beverage and the Knights of Columbus. He thrived in these positions as it allowed him to interact with others and constantly see new sights.



Michael is survived by his sister Mary Ann Healy of Toronto, Canada; his sister-in-law Marion "Peggy" Healy of Brampton, Canada; his two children Matthew J. Healy of Marlborough, NH and his daughter Michelle A. Hautanen and her husband Brent of Peterborough. Along with grandchildren Alexander, Anastasia, Natalia, Chelsie, and Sophia-Maria and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Catherine, his nephew Patrick, his brother James in 2001 and his loving wife Gail in 2013.



Funeral services for Michael will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Jaffrey, NH on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to

