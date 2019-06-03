- Micheline Broadhead, Mim, died on May 28, 2019. She was born and raised in Keene, NH. She was currently living in Peterborough, NH with her daughter Sue Ward.
She was born Micheline White to parents Evan and Adrienne White in 1926. Mimi graduated from Keene State College and taught English and French for many years. She brought many classes to France as part of the program. She truly enjoyed teaching and travelling. Mim volunteered at the New London Hospital after retiring.
Mim is survived by her 2 daughters Jennifer Warren and Suzanne Ward and 4 grand children; Nathan Warren, Erica Pascuzzi, Hunter Ward and Kiley Ward. Mimi always loved dogs and had them in her life forever. She was well loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Rd., Swanzey, NH 03446, 603-352-9011, Monadnockhumanesociety.org.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 4, 2019