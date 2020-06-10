Monica M. Forman died peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Peterborough, NH. Born in Vienna, Austria, September 14, 1920, to Alexander and Lise Kurz. She shared a happy childhood with her twin sister Marion. At the age of 15, she went to live with her father in Winchester, England, where they remained throughout the war. When she was granted a US visa in 1945, she joined her mother who had emigrated to New York City.



During a visit to relatives in Milford, NH, she met and fell in love with her future husband Thomas H. Forman, an immigrant from the Czech Republic. They married on October 5, 1946, and soon moved to Boston. With the arrival of the first of their three children, they bought a house in Needham, where they lived for more than two decades. They later moved to Dover, MA, and eventually to Peterborough, NH in 1994.



Monica was devoted to her family and a loyal friend to all who knew her. She and Tom were stalwart members of the Congregational Church, UCC, Needham, and First Church, Jaffrey. Her love and appreciation of music and art was passed on to all the family. She played the recorder with several groups for many years. She and Tom enjoyed entertaining friends and family and her culinary skills as cook and baker were legendary, influenced by her Viennese heritage. They relished their regular trips to Europe and shared a love of hiking and fitness. Monica frequented yoga and exercise classes into to her 9 th decade.



In her early years, Monica worked as a draftsperson, stenographer, and bookkeeper, and later was a dental office manager. Her skill and precision carried through to every aspect of her life. She was elegant, had an innate sense of style, and sparkling sense of humor. She loved Boston for its history, culture, and architecture, and conducted tours of the city for "Boston By Foot" in the 1980s. Monica is survived by her children-Nicolette Wellington (Acton, MA), Vivien Grainger (N. Ireland) and Anthony Forman (New Haven, CT), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held.



Memorial gifts can be made to the Performing Arts Fund at RiverMead, 150 Rivermead Rd, Peterborough, NH 03458. (please note "In Memory of Monica Forman - Performing Arts".) and also to First Church Jaffrey NH (with a note stating "Special music in memory of Tom and Monica Forman") Please send to: PO Box 673 Jaffrey, NH 03452.



