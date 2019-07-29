Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Muriel H. Beahm, age 85, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019 at RiverMead Lifecare Community in Peterborough, NH. She was born May 24, 1934 to the late Charles and Elizabeth Hopkins and raised in Greenfield, New Hampshire.She graduated from the Northfield School for Girls (now Northfield Mount Herman) in Northfield, MA and received a BA in Economics from Cornell University in 1956. It was math class at Cornell University where she met her loving husband of 63 years, R. Barclay "Barc" Beahm.She was an active member of Second Congregational Church of Boxford, MA and served on the Board of Four Mile Village Retirement Community for many years. In addition to being an avid tennis player, she enjoyed travel, gardening and volunteering. She loved helping others and delivered Meals on Wheels weekly for over 10 years.After her children were raised, she worked as a computer programmer and finally as a Principal Systems Analyst at Wang Labs until retirement.She leaves behind four children: John (Jo) Beahm of Georgetown, MA; Nancy (Terry) Koritz of Ladera Ranch, CA; Ginny (Ed) Bitler of Hudson, Ohio and Pamela (John Wigand) Beahm of Nashua, NH. She was an adored Nana to Kailie, Hayden, Paige, Paul, Grace and Hope.In addition to a host of dear friends and relatives, she also leaves behind her sister Virginia H. Hillegass of Olympia, WA and brother Peter (Kaye) Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, SC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Congregational Church of Boxford, UCC, Ladies Charitable Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 508, West Boxford, MA 01885 or , 225 N. Michigan Avenue., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.A Memorial Reception will be held at RiverMead Lifecare Community, 150 RiverMead Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM, and a Memorial Service will be held at the Second Congregational Church of Boxford, UCC, 173 Washington Street, Boxford, MA 01921 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM.To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 30, 2019

