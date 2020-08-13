On Sunday August 2nd, 2020, Murlyn Miner, passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and David Bower, in Nelson, NH.
Murlyn Ardys Rodger "Murly" was born June 5th, 1921 to Delbert ("Dell") Rodger and Elma (Torfin) Rodger in Sheldon, North Dakota. She grew up in North Dakota and Montana describing her upbringing as filled with love, recounting fun adventures with her siblings Cherry and Duane, and supportive parents that instilled Christian values, hard-work, and the importance of education.
Murly received her B.A. in Dietetics and Nutrition from the University of North Dakota. She went on to Mills College in California for post-graduate work in Occupational Therapy and utilized her training in the Army Civilian Corps rehabilitating injured soldiers returning from the Pacific Theater during World War II. She was very proud of her service to her country.
During this time she met Lt. Richard Leroy Miner ("Dick") of Boston, MA, an oral surgeon also stationed at Dibble General Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. After denying multiple requests for a date (and even trying to set him up with other lady friends), Murlyn finally agreed to dinner with Lt. Miner. They were united in marriage on June 10th, 1947. They remained lovingly married for 64 years until his death in 2010.
Murly and Dick were blessed with 3 children (Cheryl, Richard, and Heather) and happily raised them in Wellesley, MA. In addition to managing a busy household and focusing on the children's enrichment, Murly was active in the community with the Wellesley Service League, the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, the Horticultural Society, and the Wellesley Garden Club.
Murly and Dick retired to Greenfield, NH in 1976 where she continued to serve the community with the Greenfield Women's Club and was active with the Congregational Church. It was during this phase of life Murly and Dick became grandparents and Murly officially became "Grammi". In all, Murly welcomed 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren during her lifetime and took great joy in seeing the family continue to grow.
Those who knew Murly will remember her for her passion for life, her love of family and friends, her kind and gentle spirit, her radiant smile, her love of parties, parades, church, creative arts, music, movies, fashion, ladies' lunches, the outdoors, days at the lake, and gardening. She was a marvelous midwestern farm girl at heart with big city sophistication and style. As comfortable in a barn as at a ceremonial dinner meeting Sir Winston Churchill. A great lady from the greatest generation. A great example for our family and the generations that follow. We will miss her dearly.
Murly was preceded in death by her parents Dell and Elma, her husband Richard, sister Cherry Wieble, and brother Duane Rodger. She is survived by her daughter Heather Bower and her husband David Bower of Nelson, NH, son Richard of Greenfield, NH, daughter Cheryl Mullen and her husband Joe of Greenland, NH; grandson Daniel Bower of Keene, NH, grandson Jonathan Bower of Manchester, NH, grandson Eric Bower of Keene, NH, grandson Jason Mullen and wife Erin of Stratham, NH and their children Henry, Sam, and Louise, grandson Drew Mullen and wife Marie of Natick, MA and their children Anne, Leah, and Ryan, granddaughter Heather Wilson and husband Keith of Groton, MA and their children Walter and Rodger, and grandson Joe Mullen III and wife Nicole of Mansfield, MA and their children Hannah and Livia.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Pantry at the Greenfield Covenant Church greenfieldchurch.org
P.O. Box 341, Greenfield, NH 03458 or to the Stephenson Memorial Library greenfield-nh.gov
.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene, NH has been entrusted with arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com
.