Nancy Brown, resident of Jaffrey, NH, died at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born on June 3, 1949 in Peterborough, NH, a daughter of the late Richard Brown and Marguerite Bourgeois. Nancy attended Conant High School in Jaffrey.
She raised two daughters locally, Angela Brown and Velvet Brown. Nancy Brown had a passion for horses and a great love for all animals. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places.
Nancy's most enjoyable time was spent with her two granddaughters, Racquel Silva and Cruz Dellasanta.
SERVICES: In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and services will be held privately for her family at a later date.
To share a memory of condolences, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.
She was born on June 3, 1949 in Peterborough, NH, a daughter of the late Richard Brown and Marguerite Bourgeois. Nancy attended Conant High School in Jaffrey.
She raised two daughters locally, Angela Brown and Velvet Brown. Nancy Brown had a passion for horses and a great love for all animals. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places.
Nancy's most enjoyable time was spent with her two granddaughters, Racquel Silva and Cruz Dellasanta.
SERVICES: In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and services will be held privately for her family at a later date.
To share a memory of condolences, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 20, 2020.