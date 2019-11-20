Nancy C. "Lynn" Frank, a resident of Hancock, NH, died on November 12, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was well cared for by Pheasant Wood Health Care Center and Monadnock Community Hospital Oncology Clinic.
She was born on January 9, 1931 and attended public schools in Schoharie, NY. She graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Albany, NY and attended Columbia University College of Nursing.
Lynn moved to Hancock with her family and friends and enjoyed a nursing career at Crotched Mountain for over 35 years. She was active in the community of Hancock as a member of the First Congregational Church of Hancock and participated in many community service oriented events. She helped with the town flu vaccination clinic, services for the homeless and a number of animal care programs.
Lynn enjoyed activities offered at the Hancock library and the music of the Norway Pond Family Concerts. She was pleased to be one of the first Hancock members of Monadnock at Home.
There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 26, 2019