On Saturday, February 29th 2020, Nancy Lee Brooks, beloved mother, passed away at the age of 70.
Nancy was a free spirit born in Neptune, NJ. She moved to Greenfield, NH with Alton Brooks Jr, where they built their life together. Nancy raised her family to know that being silly is just as important as being strong. She was described by others as being patient and kind. She felt most at ease with her hands in the dirt, taking care of the vegetables and wild flowers growing around her. She could name every strange flower that popped up on her property and was grateful every year the wild tiger lilies decided to grow in the ditch by her road. Nancy's ashes will be returned to the soil, post April showers, in time to help guide this year's May flowers.
She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Arsenault, Becky Brooks, and Brian Brooks; one grandson, Nicholas Arsenault; and many many brothers, sisters, cousins and friends.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2020