Nancy L. Brown
1949 - 2020
Nancy L Brown, resident of Jaffrey, NH, died at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born on June 3, 1949 in Peterborough, NH, a daughter of the late Richard Brown and Marguerite Bourgeois.

Nancy attended Conant High School in Jaffrey.

She raised two daughters locally, Angela Brown and Velvet Brown. Nancy had a passion for horses and a great love for all animals. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places.

Nancy's most enjoyable time was spent with her two granddaughters, Raquel Silva and Cruz Dellasanta.

SERVICES: In accordance with her wishes she was cremated and services will be held privately for her family at a later date.

To share a memory or condolences, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
