Nancy (Sienkiewicz) Nelson passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 61.



Nancy lived the life she wanted to live. She grew up in Darien, CT. She was a skilled bookkeeper at several large corporations in CA and NY, and finally at Microspec in NH. She was a very dedicated employee, highly respected by her colleagues.



When she and her ex husband Dan moved to Jaffrey, NH, she opened the Oribe Shop selling local garden plants and gifts. They then built a beautiful reclaimed post and beam home on Sand Hill Road in Peterborough. Nancy retired to Wilmington, NC in 2016.



Nancy valued family and friends and was always there to help in times of need. Her brother Bob retired to a farmhouse adjacent to her Peterborough home in 2009 and brother Richard moved there in 2012. Her sisters Karen and Janet and their families frequently stayed at her house for fireworks, holidays or skiing. She was especially close to her niece Kate and helpful to her nephew Stephen.



Nancy is survived by her sisters, Karen (Ken) deFriesse and Janet Storey; her nephews, Curt and Marc (Rachel) Sienkiewicz, and Kris and Keir deFriesse; her niece, Kate (Rob) Bradt; and her nephews, Charles and Stephen Storey. She was predeceased by her parents, Dick and Ella (Klucik) Sienkiewicz; her brothers, Richard and Robert Sienkiewicz; and her beloved cats Sophie and Olivia.

