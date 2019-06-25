Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy P. Day. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Second Congregational Church Wilton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Wilton, NH on March 10, 1929, the youngest child of George and Ivy (Balmforth) Proctor. She graduated from Wilton High School, Class of 1947.



In her earlier years, she was a member of the Girl Scouts. In addition, she was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, the Women's Group and had taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Open Cupboard Pantry and as a hospice volunteer. Mrs. Day was also a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans.



She had worked as a teacher's aide at Whiting Hill School in Wilton and in Special Education with Helen Witty at the Wilton Elementary School. She and her late husband had owned and operated Granite State Malco Sales of Wilton.



Mrs. Day was a homemaker for most of her life and she cherished the time spent with her family. She was a loving mother and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Evan R. Day, Jr. who died in 1991; and her seven siblings.



Family members include four sons, Rev. Peter Day and his wife, Presvytera Anthe of Manchester, NH, Paul Day and his wife, Sharon of Bennington, NH, Perry Day and his wife, Andria Day of Lyndeborough, NH, Preston Day and his wife, Virginia Day of Wilton, NH; her daughter, Linda Bates of Lebanon, ME; 12 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



Memorial visiting hours are on Monday, July 1st from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Open Cupboard Pantry, P.O. Box 111, Wilton, NH 03086. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

