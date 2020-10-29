Nathan Erik Ryder, 37 of Peterborough, passed suddenly on October 3, 2020. He was born in Concord on September 17, 1983, the son of Michael and Sarah (Beaumont) Ryder.
Nathan was a 2002 graduate of ConVal High School, where he was a member of the football team. He was an active member of the community and was the youngest licensed umpire in the State of NH. After graduation, Nathan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he would serve for the next 6 years, earning the rank of Sergeant before his retirement. He was employed as a technician with Granite State Communications, where he had worked since 2019.
Nathan was an avid sports enthusiast, music lover and all-around lover of life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Predeceased by his mother Sarah (Beaumont) Ryder in November of 2019, Nathan is survived by his father Michael Ryder; his sisters Monica Auth and Victoria Ryder; his brother Stephen Ryder; his half-brother Jon Willett; his grandparents Al and Marilyn Weber and extended family across the world. He also leaves behind countless friends and acquaintances with whom his kind heart and strong character impacted immensely.
Services for Nathan will be held Sunday, November 8th at 1PM at the Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH on RTE 202; while services for Sarah will be held at the same location on November 7th at 1PM.
