1/1
Nathan Erik Ryder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Erik Ryder, 37 of Peterborough, passed suddenly on October 3, 2020. He was born in Concord on September 17, 1983, the son of Michael and Sarah (Beaumont) Ryder.

Nathan was a 2002 graduate of ConVal High School, where he was a member of the football team. He was an active member of the community and was the youngest licensed umpire in the State of NH. After graduation, Nathan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he would serve for the next 6 years, earning the rank of Sergeant before his retirement. He was employed as a technician with Granite State Communications, where he had worked since 2019.

Nathan was an avid sports enthusiast, music lover and all-around lover of life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Predeceased by his mother Sarah (Beaumont) Ryder in November of 2019, Nathan is survived by his father Michael Ryder; his sisters Monica Auth and Victoria Ryder; his brother Stephen Ryder; his half-brother Jon Willett; his grandparents Al and Marilyn Weber and extended family across the world. He also leaves behind countless friends and acquaintances with whom his kind heart and strong character impacted immensely.

Services for Nathan will be held Sunday, November 8th at 1PM at the Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH on RTE 202; while services for Sarah will be held at the same location on November 7th at 1PM.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved