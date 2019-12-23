Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neil L. Springfield passed away peacefully on the morning of December 19 in the loving arms of his wife of 55 years. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriot's fan for life. One of his biggest thrills was celebrating his 70th birthday at Fenway with his entire family. Neil's love of music was a family tradition beginning with his dad and lovingly passed on to his children. Music was a big part of family gatherings, including the annual 4th of July family barbecue he hosted for almost 40 years. Neil's greatest love was for his family. He imparted a valuable lesson to his brother, who had physical disabilities, that you can do anything you want to do. It was important to him that he taught this lesson to his children and entire family, giving them a strong sense of independence to meet any of life's challenges. "You're a Springfield", he would say. We are who we are today because of what he taught us. He was our rock and family and friends all knew that he always had their back and could be counted on. Neil was a Vietnam Veteran serving 3 years in the Army. He graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Administration of Health Services and retired with over 30 years of service for NY State. Neil is survived by his wife Kay (Williams) Springfield, his sister Susan Springfield and his children Kristin (Mark Schiffman ), Jennifer (Thomas Gates), Erin Springfield , and Brian Springfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren Noelle and Jenna Schiffman, Brayden Rawlings and Veronica and Charles Gates. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph Springfield and Jairetta Main Springfield and his brothers Ronald and Alan Springfield. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in New Hampshire.





