Norma Cuddihy, 88, of Wilton, NH, passed away on March 2, 2020, at the Elms Center in Milford, NH. She was born June 28, 1931, in Antrim, NH, to parents Richard and Ester (Sawyer) Cuddihy.
Norma grew up in the Wilton area, attending high school here and then going on to complete two years of business school in Concord, NH. She worked at NH Ball Bearing in Peterborough for many years, until she retired to take care of her mother. She was a member of the Wilton VFW Auxiliary. Growing up, Norma was very active in high school sports; basketball was her favorite. Norma and her husband Marvin married and they enjoyed their time together until his passing in 2013. In her free time, Norma loved to spend whatever time she could outdoors. She was an avid deer hunter (once bagging a 6-pointer) and fisherman. She loved to go bird hunting, especially pheasants, as those were her favorite. She was known by her family as an outdoorswoman and enjoyed hiking as well. Norma enjoyed the holidays when all of her family got together. She was an excellent cook and will be sincerely missed.
Norma is survived by her son, Daniel Valley and his wife, Susan; her grandchildren, Joseph, Eric, Jacob, and Jennifer; and her four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Marvin Cuddihy; her brothers Russell, Bruce and Richard Cuddihy Jr.; and her sisters, Gladys Drapper and Carol Ellis.
A private family service was held at Vale End cemetery in Wilton, NH.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 6, 2020.