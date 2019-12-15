Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman A. Bennett. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Holt-Woodbury FH Hillsboro , NH View Map Service 11:00 AM Holt-Woodbury FH Hillsboro , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Austin Bennett, 90, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hillsboro House, Hillsboro, NH after a short stay. Born in Hillsboro on April 4, 1929 to Merrill and Yvonne Bennett, he was one of 11 siblings.



Norman became a woodworker and carpenter very early in his life, working with his father. He married his wife, Barbara Anne (French) Bennett in 1951. While starting a family, he grew his talents and passion for working with wood. He spent most of his time inventing unique furniture while also establishing a business in homebuilding. He was known for his high standards in craftsmanship.



He built many homes in the Monadnock region and beyond, also renovating historical buildings in NH and Massachusetts. He worked on the House of Seven Gables in Salem, MA, rebuilt the cross on the Catholic Church in Peterborough, NH, as well as the doors of the church in Hancock, NH. He built the 1st envelope house in New England and received multiple copyright exclusions for customer's homes. Most predominate was his work with Royal Barry Wills. He could tell you where each and every one of those houses that he built were located. When Norman wasn't working, he was still working. Even at leisure, he was a hard worker with an enviable work ethic. He was often busy inventing and building in his wood-shop. If not, he was always willing to beat one of us in a game of pool.



In 2004, He and Barbara moved next door to their daughter Lynn because of their love for the ocean. They were followed up to Maine by daughter Annette and family, as well as granddaughter, Pam Bryer and her family.



Norman is survived by his four children, Lynn Williams, of Owl's Head ME., son, Richard Bennett of Owl's Head, ME, daughter Teresa Crowe and her husband Rick Crowe of Peterborough, NH., and daughter Annette Mather and husband Paul Mather of South Thomaston, ME. Grandchildren Pam Bryer and her husband Zac Cornish of Rockland, ME and their three children. Grandchildren Jacob Lyons, Erin Lyons, Elizabeth Lyons, Reuben Lyons, Annie Morozko, Alexandria Lyons, Cyrus Lyons, Bennett Mather, and Samuel Mather. He is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn Holdner and Gail Brown . Norman is predeceased by his wife, Barbara (French) Bennett. Also predeceased by his brothers Francis, Earl, Leonard, Marshall, and Robert as well as sisters Elaine Paquin, Yvonne Sullivan, and Anita Mooney.



Calling hours will be held Monday December 16, 2019 from 4-5 pm. Services will follow at 5 pm in the Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service 32 School St Hillsboro, NH.



