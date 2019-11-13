Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anderson Funeral Homes 250 Main Street Townsend , MA 01469 (978)-597-2692 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Anderson Funeral Homes 250 Main Street Townsend , MA 01469 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman P. Joslin, 87, of New Ipswich, NH, formerly of Townsend, MA, died peacefully in his assisted living apartment in Peterborough, NH on Friday morning, November 8, 2019.



He was born in Worcester, MA a son of the late Edmund and Edna (Ellington) Joslin. Following his father's early passing, Edna remarried and he was raised by Edward and Edna Kurtz. He was a graduate of Millbury High School and received degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business Administration from Northeastern University in Boston.



Norman worked his entire 39 year career as a field engineer and manager for Mass Electric in the Beverly, Leominster and Central Mass districts. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of several sportsmen's clubs in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts.



His wife of 47 years, Lorraine D. (Demars) Joslin died in 1999. He leaves a son, Perry Joslin and his wife Wendy of Holliston, MA; two daughters, Tracy Danielsen of Shelburne Falls, and Leslie Joslin of New Ipswich, NH; his mother, Edna Kurtz of Lombard, IL; two brothers, George Joslin and his wife Diane of Milton, FL and Jon Kurtz and his wife Carol of West Chicago, IL; his former daughter-in-law, Leslie Kelley of Brewster, MA; several nephews and nieces, seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson Theo.



In addition to his wife he is predeceased by a son, Stephen Joslin and a granddaughter Chelsea Joslin.



Calling hours were held on Tuesday, November 12, from 1 to 3 PM in the T.J. Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend, MA. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jennie Scott Legacy Fund at Scott-Farrar of Peterborough, NH.

