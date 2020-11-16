Pamela M. (Mailloux) Knight, 71, of 56 West Main Street, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA on July 29, 1949, daughter of the late Henry and Birdie (Platte) Mailloux and grew up in Ashby, MA. Pam was a graduate of Ashby High School. She had resided in Rindge since 1996.
Pam had worked as a waitress in New Ipswich and Rindge. Her hobbies were playing bingo and playing cards with her family and friends. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
She leaves her husband of 21 years, Robert E. Knight; two children, Waide A. Pillsbury and his wife Tammy of Peterborough and Wendy L. Pillsbury of New Ipswich, NH; three grandchildren, Brianna, Adam and Alyssa; three sisters, Robbin Howe of New Ipswich, Diane Morrill of New Ipswich, Darlene Bennett of Ashburnham, MA, and one brother Kim Mailloux of Sangerville, ME and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Mailloux and a sister, Penny Smith.
Calling hours will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 A.M. in Hillside Cemetery, Rindge.
Memorial donations may be made to Jaffrey Rindge Ambulance Association, 119 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. www.stone-ladeau.com