Patricia A. Guptill, 81, of Sharon, NH, died peacefully at her home on July 9, 2020 while surrounded by her family after a period of failing health.
Pat was born in Jaffrey, NH on November 6, 1938, daughter of the late Emile and Dorothy (Gregory) LaFleur. She had married Charles 'Charlie' Guptill soon after attending school, and together they made Sharon their home.
She was the consummate mother, always doting on her family and cherishing every moment together. This was made even more special after grandchildren began to arrive. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing and was an accomplished bowler. As time marched on, Pat also became quite a competitive video gamer, to keep up with her grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charlie Guptill of Sharon, NH; her 3 daughters, Cynthia Demers and husband Gerry, of New Ipswich, NH, Diane Winn and husband Terry, of West Chesterfield, NH, and Patricia Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; her son, Charles Guptill, IV and his wife Sandra of Keene, NH; her 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Debra, Rose, Sandra and Jeanette; her brothers, Russell LaFleur and Emile 'Bugsy' LaFleur, Jr., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Pat's request, there will be no calling hours or formal services. Her family will gather quietly at their convenience at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, NH.
Pat's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services in Keene and Peterborough, for the warmth and gentle care they provided for her. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in her memory to Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services, Inc., PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431, or to Peterborough Fire & Rescue, 16 Summer Street, Peterborough, NH 03458.
To share memories, photographs and condolences, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com