Patricia E. Driscoll (Pat), daughter of the late John E. and Eleanor Lynch (Hickey) passed away in her sleep at the age of 85 on the 28th of September 2020.
She was married to the late Lawrence "Larry" Driscoll for 62 years and held his hand as he passed away in 2017. Pat was a devoted mother and leaves behind 3 sons, Larry, 53, (Cindy), Sean 50, (Tricia), and Kevin, 48 (Tracy). She is predeceased by a son, John Edward, and her daughter, Lynne Marie Graham (John), and two sisters Francis and Trudy. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Janet Tosto, with whom she shared many laughs and adventures. Pat had 6 grandchildren, Robert, Laura Jean, and Thomas Graham, and Ian Christopher, Caelyn and Liam Driscoll.
She found her passion in being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to those blessed with the sharing of her path in both Tewksbury, MA and Jaffrey, NH. While Patricia was her given name, she was known by those who knew and loved her by several names, Ma, Grandma, Grams, Belvedere, and Patto. Pat was a devout Catholic whose unshakable faith in the Holy Trinity was evident throughout her life. She had a deep, life-long affinity for Our Lady Mary, and instilled a deep faith in all her children.
While many tears will be shed, Pat's memory will continue to be a beacon of light to her family and friends, who will, through faith and love, come to share the warmth of her path again.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 at Baker-Post Funeral Home, 10001 Nokesville Rd, Manassas, VA 20110.
A Catholic Mass will immediately follow beginning at 1:30 P.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 8213 Linton Hall Rd, in Gainesville, VA.
Pat will join her late husband in burial at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
