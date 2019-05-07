Patricia Flanagan Hamlin, 64, of New Ipswich, NH, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Hyder Family Hospice House, in Dover, NH. She was born on June 30, 1954, in Peterborough, NH, the daughter of John Joseph Flanagan and Vieno (Ypya) Flanagan.
Patricia graduated from the Mascenic Regional High School in 1972. She had worked for Silver Touch LLC as a home health aid.
Patricia is survived by her sons; Carl Austin Hamlin, of Milford, NH, her daughter; Laura Ann Newman and her husband John, of Farmington, NH, her brother; Kevin Flanagan, of New Ipswich, NH, her grandchildren; Timea Hamlin, Tyler Hamlin and John Newman. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Flanagan, and her sister, Maureen Flanagan.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10am-12pm. Urn burial will be held on June 29, 2019, at noon, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.
