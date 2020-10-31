Patricia J. Gordon, 86, formerly of Jaffrey, NH died peacefully in hospice on October 22, 2020.
Pat was born in New Bedford, MA on March 3, 1934 and moved to Jaffrey in the 1940's to live in the Jennings family home. Pat attended and graduated from Conant High School in 1952, and shortly thereafter met her life partner, Donald Gordon, on a double date. They were married in 1955, raised two children, Maryann and Timothy, and were active residents of Jaffrey through the 60's, 70's and 80's. While they did not spend their final years there, Jaffrey was always home.
Pat loved her home and her family and made a life of taking care of both. Her love of her community was demonstrated by her public service which included volunteering at the Jaffrey Public Library and the Monadnock Community Hospital. Her fondest memories included dining weekly at the Old Forge in Rindge, sitting on the front porch at the house on Main Street, and enjoying spirited conversation with family.
Pat is survived by her two children, Maryann Gordon Evers and her husband Peter of Hopkinton, NH and Timothy Jennings Gordon of Jaffrey, NH; her four grandchildren, Jessica Sasso, Daniel Gordon, Nathaniel and Samuel Evers; one of her three sisters, Barbara Downie, of Old Saybrook, CT; and many nieces, nephews and extended family that will all miss her very much.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Donald Bradley Gordon in 2002, and now goes to join him at that little corner table by the window.
Per her wishes, and with hopes that friends and family may once again gather together, the family will announce plans for a graveside service at Conant Cemetery and a reception for friends and family in the Summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
