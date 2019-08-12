Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Divine Mercy Parish 12 Church Street Peterborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- On Friday, August 2nd, 2019, Patricia L. McKenna, a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at the age of 66.



Pat was born on July 21st 1953 to Carroll and Elinor Allen and lived in Temple where she grew up with her brothers, Jim and Mike and her sister, Sue. She graduated from Peterborough High School in 1971, and during this time met her future husband Francis McKenna of Dublin. Pat received her Bachelor's degree from UNH in 1975 and married Francis on May 24th of the same year. Having built a house in Dublin, Pat and Francis started a family and had two children, a son, Travis and a daughter, Sarah who grew up in the family home on Old Marlborough Road.



Life was filled with sports, church, playground, swim lessons, school plays, floating on inner-tubes, x-stitching, cribbage, gardening and family.



After staying home with her children, Pat becoming an investment professional and helped many people until her retirement in 2015. Though her short retirement was marked by medical problems, she was ferociously devoted to her two young grandsons, Brantley and Otto and never let anything come between her and spending time with them.



The family is grateful to the individual and the family who made the choice to donate life and all the doctors, nurses, staff, and professionals who carried her till the end. She was a fighter and she will be missed.



Calling hours will be Thursday, August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH.



A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 16th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin Women's Club Beach, PO Box 121 Dublin, NH 03444.

