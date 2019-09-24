Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mary Russell. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Mary Russell, 79, of Greenfield, NH, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Laconia, NH. She was born on March 15, 1940, in Perth Amboy, NJ, the daughter of Austin and Violet (Wierzbrowski) Dooley.



Patricia graduated early, from the Woodbridge High School, in 1957. Later she ended up marrying her high school sweetheart, Joseph Albert Russell. In 1991, Patricia had moved to Lyndeborough and Greenfield, NH. She enjoyed many things; sewing, knitting, weaving and making blankets. Patricia loved to collect antiques and refurbish them. She was a gardener and loved to visit farms with cows. She enjoyed international travel with her husband Joseph to far off places. She had grown up in Woodbridge, NJ where she worked in her fathers toy and used furniture store, Dooley's Toy Store. She also enjoyed her job at Torrey Pines Golf Course and her many volunteer efforts. Family was important to Patricia, she will be missed by many.



Patricia is survived by her sons; Joseph Russell and his wife Diane, of Bedford, PA, Austin Russell and his wife Suong, of Holland, MI, Rocco Russell of Greenfield, NH and Courtney Russell Nashville, TN. Her brother, Austin Dooley and his wife Paula, of Bronx, NY. Her sister, Rosalie Russo and her husband Daniel, of TN. Her grandchildren; Joseph Russell, Dawn Russell, Autumn Russell, Melissa Jamison, Austin Russell and Alistair Russell. She is also survived by six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Albert Russell, and her son Terrance Russell.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 15 High St, Greenville, NH, 03048.



Family and friends are warmly welcomed to calling hours, at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3pm-6pm. A service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10am, at the Sacred Heart Church, 15 High St, Greenville, NH, 03048. Followed by a graveside service, at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Abbott Hill Rd, Wilton, NH, 03086.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.

