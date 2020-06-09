Patricia Rowe Szydlo was born in Fitchburg Massachusetts on June 13, 1933 to Arthur W Rowe and Alberta Rowe (Charbonneau) She grew up in Waltham Massachusetts and graduated from Waltham High School with honors. She attended the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing for two years but left for health reason.
Patti moved to Peterborough New Hampshire in 1967 with her family. For many years she was a stay-at- home mother. She later worked as an operator at New England Tel& Tel. She was a receptionist for Tenney, Fritz and Coombs office for fifteen years then at Wilton Animal Hospital. Often when she was about town or at a restaurant, she would be approached with veterinary questions. She finished her career at Maplewood Manse, a retirement home, as administrative assistant.
Patti was one of the founding board members for AMI, the Alliance for the Mentally Ill of NH that later became NAMI as it expanded across the nation. She ran the Peterborough AMI as president for many years, taught Family to Family programs to educate families dealing with mental illness. She was an "on call" contact for families in crisis to provide resources and guidance. Patti was also on the board of Monadnock Family Services.
Patti enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, camping and skiing. She was part of the Wild Wacky Wonderful Wilderness Woman's Kayaking Klub and kayaked all over the region. She braided rugs, quilted, and enjoyed knitting and loved to tend her gardens and plants.
Patti leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Stanley T Szydlo, her children; Gregory and Maureen Anderson, Synia Anderson, Jacki-Beth and Shane Hanchett, Kristin Anderson, Karl and Paula Anderson, Susan Szydlo and Sally Szydlo Howe, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, her sister Sheila Rowe Verzone and spouse Richard, and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Rowe and Glynis Rowe and nephew Brian Corcoran.
Donations may be made in memory of Patricia and in honor of Kristin to Monadnock Family Services, www.mfs.org click Donate, or call Attn: Mary at (603)357-4400; or NAMI NH www.naminh.org click Donate.
To share a memory, or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Patti moved to Peterborough New Hampshire in 1967 with her family. For many years she was a stay-at- home mother. She later worked as an operator at New England Tel& Tel. She was a receptionist for Tenney, Fritz and Coombs office for fifteen years then at Wilton Animal Hospital. Often when she was about town or at a restaurant, she would be approached with veterinary questions. She finished her career at Maplewood Manse, a retirement home, as administrative assistant.
Patti was one of the founding board members for AMI, the Alliance for the Mentally Ill of NH that later became NAMI as it expanded across the nation. She ran the Peterborough AMI as president for many years, taught Family to Family programs to educate families dealing with mental illness. She was an "on call" contact for families in crisis to provide resources and guidance. Patti was also on the board of Monadnock Family Services.
Patti enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, camping and skiing. She was part of the Wild Wacky Wonderful Wilderness Woman's Kayaking Klub and kayaked all over the region. She braided rugs, quilted, and enjoyed knitting and loved to tend her gardens and plants.
Patti leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Stanley T Szydlo, her children; Gregory and Maureen Anderson, Synia Anderson, Jacki-Beth and Shane Hanchett, Kristin Anderson, Karl and Paula Anderson, Susan Szydlo and Sally Szydlo Howe, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, her sister Sheila Rowe Verzone and spouse Richard, and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Rowe and Glynis Rowe and nephew Brian Corcoran.
Donations may be made in memory of Patricia and in honor of Kristin to Monadnock Family Services, www.mfs.org click Donate, or call Attn: Mary at (603)357-4400; or NAMI NH www.naminh.org click Donate.
To share a memory, or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 9, 2020.