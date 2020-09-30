Pauline B. Theriault, 92, of Rindge, NH and formerly of Stoneham, MA, died peacefully on September 24, 2020 at her daughter's home with her family by her side after a period of failing health.
She was born on May 29, 1928 in Newport, VT, a daughter of the late Elphege and Anna (Comeau) Bussiere. Pauline was raised in Newport and attended Catholic schools in Canada. She was a very faith filled woman.
In addition to raising her family, Pauline had worked as a nurse's aide, first at Santa Maria Hospital in Cambridge, MA and later retired after working at Middlesex Nursing Home for over 20 years.
While Pauline's life revolved around her family, she still found time to stay active with her favorite pastimes, tennis and reading.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Joseph L. G. 'George' Theriault on April 3, 2020; by her daughter, Christine Cosgrove-Anderson in 2007; by her son, Michael Theriault in 1952, and all of her siblings also died earlier.
She is survived by her children; Dennis Theriault of Haverhill, MA; Marie Sherman of Groveland, MA; Pauline Kearns and her husband Michael of Clarkson, MI, and Gizelle Grover and her husband Arthur of Rindge, NH; her 10 grandchildren, Tim Cosgrove, Nicole Cosgrove-Dufresne, Charles Anderson, Jason Theriault, Edward Theriault, Julia Kearns Person, Katelyn Anne Kearns, Alicia Grover Farinoli, Amanda Grover LeBlanc, and Justin Grover; her brother in law Charles Theriault of Wilmington, MA; and greatly loved and missed by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11:30 AM in Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps will be the celebrant.
A chapel committal service will follow at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans' Cemetery, in Winchendon, MA, where Pauline will be buried with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pauline's name to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St, Keene, NH 03431
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Pauline's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com