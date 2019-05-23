Pauline Ruth (Metcalf) Cheney, 96, a resident of Jaffrey, NH and life-long resident of the Monadnock Region, living in Town of Swanzey for 73 years, passed away peacefully at the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Jaffrey on Thursday, May 2, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born January 6, 1923 in Westminster, VT the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie (Fuller) Metcalf. She was a 1941 graduate of Bellows Falls High School.
For many years she worked as a housekeeper for the Cheshire Medical Center.
She was a long time devoted parishioner of St Anthony's Parish in West Swanzey where so was an organist and member of the choir. Following the closing of St Anthony's she regularly attended St Bernards Church in Keene.
She is survived by her son, Arnell R. Cheney, Jr and his wife Martha; her daughter, Marjorie Sonquist; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her son Raymond A. Cheney, her son-in-law, Dennis Sonquist; her brothers, Paul, Raymond and Eugene Metcalf and her sister, Emma Bemis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St. Keene, NH on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Swanzey, NH at 1pm.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, NH is assisting the family with these arrangements.
