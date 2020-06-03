Pauline H. Marion, 89, of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Pheasantwood Healthcare Center in Peterborough after a period of declining health.
She was born in Peterborough, NH on July 13, 1930, daughter of the late James and Chloe (Cook) Cuddihee. Pauline graduated from the former Peterborough High School in 1949. She had called Sharon her home for almost all of her life, only having lived in Jaffrey for 4 years before moving back. She married Norman E. Marion on February 11, 1950. He had preceded her in death on December 6, 2015 after 65 years of marriage.
Pauline enjoyed working alongside her husband through the years, first as a weaver at the Jaffrey Mills, and later at Hobbs Jewelers in Peterborough. In 1977 Pauline bought a clothing store in Jaffrey and 'Marion's Boutique' flourished until she retired in 2006.
She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Jaffrey and the Odd Fellows Auxiliary and had bowled in several candlepin bowling leagues through the years. Pauline always enjoyed reading and solving puzzles.
Pauline is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Cook and her husband Charlie, and Frances Hyvarinen, all of Jaffrey; her two grandchildren, Phillip Cook of Jaffrey and Christina Hyvarinen of Troy, NH; her great-granddaughter, Berkeley Mae Furze of Troy; her sister-in-law, Julie Cuddihee of Jaffrey, NH and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be no calling hours at this time.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Church in Jaffrey when it is safe to do so, and Pauline will be buried next to her husband in Saint Patrick Cemetery.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 3, 2020.