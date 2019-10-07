Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Paige Gilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Paige Gilman, 94 of Hillsborough, NH passed away on Wed. Oct. 2, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



She was born in Francestown, NH and was one of seven children born to Fred and Alfreda (Piper) Paige. Besides her parents she was predeceased by all of her Siblings, her Husband, Lawrence Gilman, twin sons at birth, one grandchild and one great grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy McClure, her son, Thomas McClure and his wife Tamara of Hillsborough, daughter, Susan Mooney and husband, John of Frankford, DE, son, Ronald McClure and wife, Chris of Bennington, NH, son, Dennis McClure of Henniker, N.H., daughter, Kathy Dendy and husband, Mark of Chesterville, ME, and daughter Lori Gilman of Pocotello, ID. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



Pauline lived most of her life in the Bennington area, she loved to play cribbage with anyone who would play! She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching and especially social gatherings with her family and friends. She loved well and was well loved.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 11 AM at the Congregational Church in Bennington, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pauline's name to the Hillsborough Rescue Squad or the Visiting Nurse Association.

