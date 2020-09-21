Pauline R. Halfpenny, 91, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, after a brief period of failing health.
Pauline was born on June 10, 1929 in Peterborough, NH, daughter of the late Winfield and Ruth (Eastman) Smith. She was a 1946 graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey.
Pauline had worked briefly at American Guernsey Cattle Club in Peterborough before marrying James Halfpenny on June 18, 1949. She then chose to stay close to home raising their family. She soon found great joy in helping more at the United Church in Jaffrey, where she had been a devoted member since she was 12 years old. Pauline served for more than 53 years in Triple D, as well as teaching Sunday School at the church as well. She was also a member of the Jaffrey Grange and the John Humiston American Legion Auxiliary Post. She loved staying current with all of the local news, as well as cooking for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999, by her daughter, Ann Niskala, in 2017, and by her grandson, Nathan Niskala in 1994.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Bragg of Hinsdale; her 3 sons, David Halfpenny and his wife Louise of Jaffrey, Steven Halfpenny of Keene, and James Halfpenny and his wife Shelley of Center Barnstead, NH; her 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
At Pauline's request there will no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Conant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Pauline to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
