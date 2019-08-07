Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl R. Koskela, 86, of Dublin, NH died peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home after a period of failing health.



She was born in Berlin, NH on August 1, 1933, daughter of the late Frank and Hazel (Young) Teare.



Mrs. Koskela had graduated from high school in Milan, NH before attending the University of Cincinnati for real estate. She had served an internship and eventually became a licensed agent with Young Realty. She had also attended the University of New Hampshire and it was where she met and later married Otto Koskela. Together, they had lived in Dublin, Texas, Massachusetts, Ohio and Indiana, but they had settled on the family farm in Dublin where they always considered home since 1995.



Mrs. Koskela always enjoyed making her own yarn and knitting. She was also an avid gardener and loved her animals. She will always be remembered as a loving and doting mom and grandmother.



Mrs. Koskela is survived by her son, Brett A. Koskela, 3 grandchildren, Hazel Parker, Zachary A. Koskela and Levi B. Koskela; 6 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, William, Jonathan, Abigail, Alexander and Matthew, all of Dublin, and many nieces nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Koskela was predeceased by her husband, Otto A. Koskela, her son Eric G. Koskela; and by her 3 sisters.



At her request, there will be no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Conant Cemetery on Stratton Road in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Mrs. Koskela's name to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 37, Peterborough, NH 03458, or to the Salvation Army, or to the .



To share photographs, memories and condolences with Mrs. Koskela's family, please visit her online memorial at

