Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

- Peter A. Olson, 55, resident of Jaffrey, NH left us on May 26, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH surrounded by family. He was born on July 29, 1963 in Sudbury, MA the youngest of four children of Marion (Butler) and the late Hilbert (Bud) Olson. Peter was raised in Sudbury, MA and graduated from Lincoln/Sudbury High School.



Peter moved to Rindge, NH in the early 1990's where he began working for Belletetes Inc. in Jaffrey, NH as a truck driver. He quickly became an integral part of the company and nicknamed by Jack Belletete as "Pistol Pete". He was employed for nearly 27 years at Belletetes and grew to become the head mechanic. He felt highly respected and was treated like family.



Peter's love for his family was unbounded and much of his spare time was spent helping others. He enjoyed muscle car restoration, ATVing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and especially his time spent "at camp".



Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Olson of Jaffrey, his mother Marion, his children & their families; Leigha; Robert, his wife Bethany & their children Kaylin, Kloe, Malea, Marlee; Ryan & his son Austin; Tori and her fiancé Josh; and Jeffrey (PAL); his three siblings and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road, Jaffrey, NH with Pastor Jordan Moody. Doors open at 5:30 PM, service will be 7:00 - 8:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Peter's memory to either the Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452 of the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

- Peter A. Olson, 55, resident of Jaffrey, NH left us on May 26, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH surrounded by family. He was born on July 29, 1963 in Sudbury, MA the youngest of four children of Marion (Butler) and the late Hilbert (Bud) Olson. Peter was raised in Sudbury, MA and graduated from Lincoln/Sudbury High School.Peter moved to Rindge, NH in the early 1990's where he began working for Belletetes Inc. in Jaffrey, NH as a truck driver. He quickly became an integral part of the company and nicknamed by Jack Belletete as "Pistol Pete". He was employed for nearly 27 years at Belletetes and grew to become the head mechanic. He felt highly respected and was treated like family.Peter's love for his family was unbounded and much of his spare time was spent helping others. He enjoyed muscle car restoration, ATVing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and especially his time spent "at camp".Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Olson of Jaffrey, his mother Marion, his children & their families; Leigha; Robert, his wife Bethany & their children Kaylin, Kloe, Malea, Marlee; Ryan & his son Austin; Tori and her fiancé Josh; and Jeffrey (PAL); his three siblings and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road, Jaffrey, NH with Pastor Jordan Moody. Doors open at 5:30 PM, service will be 7:00 - 8:00 PM.In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Peter's memory to either the Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452 of the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close