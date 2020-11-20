Peter A. Rivard, 76, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire and Edgewater, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.
Peter was born in Peterborough, NH, May 24, 1944, to Henry and Virginia (Wall) Rivard. The family home was in Rindge. He was born fourth in a family of five children, and very much enjoyed being the youngest brother. He grew up chasing after his big brothers David and Kevin, was adored by the oldest sister Patricia, and kept a close eye on his baby sister Virginia (Star). He attended Rindge's one-room schoolhouse and later Conant High School in Jaffrey. Peter also spent several teenage years in Dorchester, MA, with his mother while she provided local social work services, he attended Christopher Columbus Catholic High School.
After graduating in 1962, Peter married Margaret (Peard) on August 30, 1968. They raised a family of five children. Fatherhood came naturally to Peter; he always enjoyed the large family cookouts and Thanksgiving dinners at his home. He enjoyed many family vacations to Disney World and York Beach, Maine. He was a Boy Scout Pack Leader. During those years, while providing for his family, he also joined the U.S. Army Reserves, trained at Fort Devens, and attended Franklin Pierce College. Later he became a member of the American Legion Post 11 in Jaffrey. Peter loved to make new friends, and once a friend - always a friend. Once Peter met a new friend, they immediately considered themselves among his best friends.
Peter spent his career as Comptroller at D.D. Bean & Sons Co in Jaffrey. He retired from the company after 34-years, in 1998. Peter and Margaret then split their time between Jaffrey and Florida. They planned long road trips with their motorhome, including a memorable trip to Nova Scotia with dear friends.
Peter is survived by his wife of 52-years, Margaret (Peggy), his children Heidi Rousseau and her husband Gary, Julia Bartlett and her husband Chris, Elizabeth Kelly and her husband John (Jay), and David Rivard. He is also survived by his older sister Patricia Ferrell, his younger sister Virginia (Star) Kachadoorian, and his sister-in-law Robin Blais. Peter has 18 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, nieces and nephews, many of whom reside in the area. In addition to his parents, Peter is predeceased by his son Bradley Jackson (2011) his two brothers, David and Kevin Rivard, and by his brother-in-law, John Peard.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
A memorial service will be held and announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the John Humiston American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
