- Peter Duncan Drew, 47, of Jaffrey, NH passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday August 29, 2019 after a sudden illness.



'Pete' was born on October 9, 1971 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Leslie W. Drew, and Doris Drew of Jaffrey.



Pete was a friend to everyone he met, and would do anything for anyone, whenever they needed. Pete had an incredible sense of humor and an infectious laugh, and could always see the bright side of every situation.



Pete was extraordinarily proud of his children, Riley and Jake. Everyone knew Pete as a hard worker who always stepped up whenever he was needed and who genuinely loved all the guys he worked with. Pete always had many projects going on at the same time, from raising livestock to making maple syrup. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was proud to be a farmer. He loved the Patriots and had coached youth football for Winchendon Pop Warner.



Peter is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carrie (Curtis) Drew; his two children, Riley and Jake; his mother, Doris Drew, and his in-laws, Don and Joan Curtis; his siblings and their spouses and partners, Teresa and Tom Street, Jim Drew, Joe Drew, Mary Drew, Mike and Jennifer Drew, Nick Drew, Julia and Mark Armstrong and Emily Drew, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Calling Hours were held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, and A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated immediately following at Saint Patrick Church, in Jaffrey, NH. Interment followed at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Peter's children education fund, the 'R & J College Fund' at any TD Bank Location, or locally at 28 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452.



