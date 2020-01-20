Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Francis Deiana, 29, of Jaffrey, was sadly taken from us on January 16, 2020, in a tragic automobile accident.



Peter was born on December 8, 1990 at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, NH. Peter grew up and attended schools in Jaffrey and later attended the Summit High School Amherst. He had multiple construction skills, including roofing, even with his being afraid of heights. Most recently he was employed by S & S Concrete in the Specialty Division. Peter always gave 110%. He was a great friend to many and would always help them in their time of need, and all will attest that Peter gave the best hugs. Peter had the ability to light up any room with his infectious smile and sense of humor. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, whether it be at cookouts, camping, fishing, kayaking, bonfires, and especially the ocean at Rye Beach tossing the football with Tyler. He loved all of the New England's sports teams, especially the New England Patriots.



Peter will be forever loved and missed by all - gone but never forgotten - as well as one of his best friends, Marc Motuzas as they left this Earth together to be with our Heavenly Father.



He is survived by his father, Peter Deiana; his mother, Mary Spoon and by his brother, Tyler Deiana - Peter and Tyler always had each other's backs. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Samantha Deiana and by his fiancé, Aleena Stedman and their unborn child. Peter's eyes lit up when he found out he was going to be a father and after he heard his baby's first heartbeat. He is also survived by his grandfather Gus Crocker, and by many awesome aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved pets



There will be no calling hours.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Woodbound Inn, 247 Woodbound Road, Rindge, NH 03461, with a celebration of Peter's life following until 5:00 PM.



To share memories, photographs or condolences with Peter's family, please visit his memorial page at

