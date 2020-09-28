Dr. Peter Faulkner Jeffries, MD, FAAFP was born in Milton, MA and graduated from Hebron Academy in 1952, Harvard College in 1956, and BU School of Medicine in 1960. He married Dr. Jeanne Fessenden Arnold, of Saylseville, RI. Honourably discharged as Army Captain in 1965 from Fairbanks, AK, he and his wife practiced and taught Family Medicine together in Peterborough, NH until 1979. Dr. Jeffries served on the faculty of Boston University School of Medicine, and Family Medicine Residencies in Augusta, ME, Utica, NY, Janesville, WI, and Malden, MA, retiring in 1997. He was a devoted physician, husband and father. After retirement, he enjoyed genealogy, gardening, and downhill skiing into his 80s.Dr. Jeffries is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, children Joy and Robert, parents John Amory Jeffries of Milton, MA and Miriam Faulkner Jeffries, of Keene, NH, and siblings David, Miriam (Whitney), John, and Benjamin.Dr. Jeffries is survived by children Walter (Holly), Jennifer (Amer), John (Sue), Charles (grandson Jacob), Arthur (Kim), and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.Dr. Jeffries' family is grateful to son Charles, with whom he and his late wife lived; Tracy Dunn, Sharon and Lester Blake, Bayada Hospice, Mike Delaney, and Drs. LaRocca, Uiterwyk, and Duncan. We are very grateful to Cedar Hill MCC in Windsor, VT, where he spent his final year in happiness.Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, NH.Donations in lieu of flowers to Department of Family Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine.