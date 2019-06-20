Peter J. Pekkala, 71 of New Ipswich died suddenly on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
He was born on September 12, 1947 in Concord, Massachusetts, son of the late Wilfred and Margaret (Yarnell) Pekkala. Peter was a 1965 graduate of Nashoba Regional High School in Stowe, MA.
Peter had married Lois Stapel in 1966 while they were living in Maynard, MA and they had made New Ipswich their home for the past 42 years.
Peter had worked at Hartz Auto Fabric before entering the carpentry and plumbing fields working for many local contractors through the years.
Peter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Pekkala of New Ipswich, his 3 daughters, Carie, Cristy and Amie; his son John; his 13 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren.
At Peter's request, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.
