Service Information
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486
(603)-532-6484
Visitation
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486
Obituary

- Phyllis A. Enos, 90, resident of Jaffrey, NH died after a period of declining health on May 11, 2019 at Monadnock Community Hospital, Peterborough, NH.



She was born on September 20, 1928 in Lyndon, VT.



Phyllis was raised and educated in Vermont and most of her adult life was spent here in Jaffrey. She worked at DD Beans Match Factory and later for NH Ball Bearing where she retired from in 1990.



She enjoyed going out with her friends to dances here locally, was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed a good game of bingo, watching game shows on tv and doing puzzles. She will be missed by her many friends and her loving family.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles "Buddy" Enos in 1988, her sister, Virginia LaFortune in 2015, her grandson, John Hannon in 1991 and her longtime companion, Hector Therrien in 2016.



Survivors include her two daughters; Brenda Hannon of Jaffrey, NH and Donna Wright of Lakeland, FL, her five Grandchildren; Steve Wright and his wife Tammy of Jaffrey, Tammy Weeks and her husband Todd of Peterborough, Sherry Miller and her husband Matt of Antrim and Walter Wright and his wife Dawn of Townsend, MA, nine Great Grandchildren and four Great-Great Grandchildren and many nieces' nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A funeral service will follow the visiting hours at 11:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Conant Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Phyllis to either Kitty Rescue or the Jaffrey - Rindge Ambulance.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Phyllis' family please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com

