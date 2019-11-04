Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Lee Ormiston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Anne Lee Ormiston, born in Endicott, New York September 27, 1940, died in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 31, 2019. Known as Philly to dear friends and family, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



Phyllis had an inherently curious mind and was a natural teacher. After graduating from Oswego State College, she taught kindergarten at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport, was the Education Coordinator for Head Start in Schoharie County, and taught GED classes for BOCES in Grand Gorge.



Phyllis had a flair for transforming spaces both inside and out and was an avid and talented gardener. She was an active volunteer in numerous organizations with formal roles in Cub Scouts, Scotch Valley Ski Team, Robinson Terrace Coffee Shop, Core Values and SVIA. Phyllis and dear friend Bette McDowell initiated the first "flower barrels" along Main Street in Stamford, as well as the holiday wreaths, both traditions that SVIA has perpetuated to this day.



In their later years, Phyllis and Dick, her beloved husband of 57 years, began spending their summers in Bradford, New Hampshire, hosting grandkids and friends on the lake, and becoming known for their famous pancake breakfasts. Regardless of whether they were in Stamford or Bradford, friends and neighbors knew they could always find Phyllis and Dick sitting on their front porch, ready to offer lively conversation and a cold drink.



A loyal and committed friend, Phyllis was always a person you could count on. Whether it was whipping up a wedding cake, making a prom or wedding dress, reupholstering a chair, creating one of her signature dried-flower arrangements or simply providing a warm meal for an unexpected guest, Phyllis was always there. As a mother, she instilled kindness and a strong work ethic in her children and served as a "second mom" to many of their friends. Phyllis and Dick had a true love story...still holding hands after 55 years, and had just begun a new chapter together in Peterborough, New Hampshire.



Phyllis is survived by her husband, Dick, her sister Elsie, sons Lee (Kasey) and Todd (Elizabeth), and grandchildren, Tucker, Maddox, Andie and Chase. She was predeceased by her sister Gloria Dykman, her mother Myra Schoening Lee and her father Maynard Alphonso Lee.



A Memorial Celebration will be held at The Mill Pond Inn in Jefferson, New York on Saturday, November 9th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Another memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Bradford, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stamford Village Improvement Association (SVIA) are welcome by sending a check to: SVIA PO Box 44 Stamford, NY 12167 or by donating online here:

Phyllis Anne Lee Ormiston, born in Endicott, New York September 27, 1940, died in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 31, 2019. Known as Philly to dear friends and family, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.Phyllis had an inherently curious mind and was a natural teacher. After graduating from Oswego State College, she taught kindergarten at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport, was the Education Coordinator for Head Start in Schoharie County, and taught GED classes for BOCES in Grand Gorge.Phyllis had a flair for transforming spaces both inside and out and was an avid and talented gardener. She was an active volunteer in numerous organizations with formal roles in Cub Scouts, Scotch Valley Ski Team, Robinson Terrace Coffee Shop, Core Values and SVIA. Phyllis and dear friend Bette McDowell initiated the first "flower barrels" along Main Street in Stamford, as well as the holiday wreaths, both traditions that SVIA has perpetuated to this day.In their later years, Phyllis and Dick, her beloved husband of 57 years, began spending their summers in Bradford, New Hampshire, hosting grandkids and friends on the lake, and becoming known for their famous pancake breakfasts. Regardless of whether they were in Stamford or Bradford, friends and neighbors knew they could always find Phyllis and Dick sitting on their front porch, ready to offer lively conversation and a cold drink.A loyal and committed friend, Phyllis was always a person you could count on. Whether it was whipping up a wedding cake, making a prom or wedding dress, reupholstering a chair, creating one of her signature dried-flower arrangements or simply providing a warm meal for an unexpected guest, Phyllis was always there. As a mother, she instilled kindness and a strong work ethic in her children and served as a "second mom" to many of their friends. Phyllis and Dick had a true love story...still holding hands after 55 years, and had just begun a new chapter together in Peterborough, New Hampshire.Phyllis is survived by her husband, Dick, her sister Elsie, sons Lee (Kasey) and Todd (Elizabeth), and grandchildren, Tucker, Maddox, Andie and Chase. She was predeceased by her sister Gloria Dykman, her mother Myra Schoening Lee and her father Maynard Alphonso Lee.A Memorial Celebration will be held at The Mill Pond Inn in Jefferson, New York on Saturday, November 9th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Another memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Bradford, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stamford Village Improvement Association (SVIA) are welcome by sending a check to: SVIA PO Box 44 Stamford, NY 12167 or by donating online here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/phyllis-ormiston-tribute-fund-for-svia Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close