Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla E. Jowders. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla E. (Conti) Jowders, 89, longtime resident of Wilton, NH, died on October 22, 2019 at Ledgewood Bay in Milford, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Amherst, NH on October 18, 1930, a daughter of John T. Conti and Cora E. (Sangster) Conti. Priscilla was raised and educated in Milford, having graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1948.



Mrs. Jowders had been employed by Indian Head National Bank, Wilton for more than 15 years, having retired in 1990. She enjoyed church activities, playing cards, board games, reading, ice skating and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Hawaii.



Mrs. Jowders was an active member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, where she served on various committees and as the financial secretary. She was involved in the Wilton Youth Center, Salvation Army Christmas Store and supported Wilton Open Cupboard.



She was a devoted wife and her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and most especially babysitting her grandchildren and attending their sports games.



She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allen "Rollie" Jowders of Milford, NH; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kevin Jean of Wilton, NH, Patricia and Steven Rafter of Milford, NH; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Robin Jowders of Wilton, NH; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly Jean of Jaffrey, NH, Jaclyn and Timothy Herlihy of Wilton, NH, Sok Ly of Long Beach, CA, Matt Jean of Raeford, NC, Nicholas and Kalie Jowders of Billerica, MA, Jillian and Patrick Brooks of Wilton, NH, Joshua and Jillian Rafter of Milford, NH; five great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Grayson Parker of Wilton, NH; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Underwood of Bedford, NH; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorial visiting hours are on October 25th from 3:00-7:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00am in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, P.O. Box 246, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH 03086-0246 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

Priscilla E. (Conti) Jowders, 89, longtime resident of Wilton, NH, died on October 22, 2019 at Ledgewood Bay in Milford, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Amherst, NH on October 18, 1930, a daughter of John T. Conti and Cora E. (Sangster) Conti. Priscilla was raised and educated in Milford, having graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1948.Mrs. Jowders had been employed by Indian Head National Bank, Wilton for more than 15 years, having retired in 1990. She enjoyed church activities, playing cards, board games, reading, ice skating and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Hawaii.Mrs. Jowders was an active member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, where she served on various committees and as the financial secretary. She was involved in the Wilton Youth Center, Salvation Army Christmas Store and supported Wilton Open Cupboard.She was a devoted wife and her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and most especially babysitting her grandchildren and attending their sports games.She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allen "Rollie" Jowders of Milford, NH; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kevin Jean of Wilton, NH, Patricia and Steven Rafter of Milford, NH; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Robin Jowders of Wilton, NH; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly Jean of Jaffrey, NH, Jaclyn and Timothy Herlihy of Wilton, NH, Sok Ly of Long Beach, CA, Matt Jean of Raeford, NC, Nicholas and Kalie Jowders of Billerica, MA, Jillian and Patrick Brooks of Wilton, NH, Joshua and Jillian Rafter of Milford, NH; five great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Grayson Parker of Wilton, NH; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Underwood of Bedford, NH; many nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorial visiting hours are on October 25th from 3:00-7:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00am in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, P.O. Box 246, 25 Gregg Street, Wilton, NH 03086-0246 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close