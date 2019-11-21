Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla F. Reed, 86, a resident of Rindge, NH died peacefully after a period of declining health on November 19, 2019.



She was born on April 21, 1933 in Everett, MA, a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Priscilla (Lynch) Sullivan.



Priscilla was raised and educated in Revere, MA and graduated from Revere High School in 1951. She joined the United States Air Force just after high school and served in the Korean War.



Priscilla married her husband Frank in 1954 and moved to Jaffrey, NH where they raised their family together. She was a resident of Jaffrey for 40 years and worked locally for NH Ball Bearing and Millipore. Priscilla moved to Elysburg, Pennsylvania where she lived for 20 years and worked at a local library where she was able to share her passion for books and reading. Priscilla returned to the Monadnock Region to be close to her family. She spent her final years living in Rindge.



Priscilla enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to spend time knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading and motorcycling.



In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Frank Reed, and her daughter, Cindi Haskell.



Survivors include her children; Susan Ramos of Antrim, NH, and David Reed, of Rindge, NH; her grandchildren, Jeremy Haskell, Sarah Beaulieu, Shawn Rollins, and Daniel Rollins; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Beaulieu, Izabelle Rollins, Ava Rollins, and Damion Beaulieu; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Abiding by her wishes, there will be no calling hours or public services, and her burial will be at the convenience of the family.



To share photographs, memories or to offer condolences to Priscilla's family, please visit her memorial page at





Priscilla F. Reed, 86, a resident of Rindge, NH died peacefully after a period of declining health on November 19, 2019.She was born on April 21, 1933 in Everett, MA, a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Priscilla (Lynch) Sullivan.Priscilla was raised and educated in Revere, MA and graduated from Revere High School in 1951. She joined the United States Air Force just after high school and served in the Korean War.Priscilla married her husband Frank in 1954 and moved to Jaffrey, NH where they raised their family together. She was a resident of Jaffrey for 40 years and worked locally for NH Ball Bearing and Millipore. Priscilla moved to Elysburg, Pennsylvania where she lived for 20 years and worked at a local library where she was able to share her passion for books and reading. Priscilla returned to the Monadnock Region to be close to her family. She spent her final years living in Rindge.Priscilla enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to spend time knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading and motorcycling.In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Frank Reed, and her daughter, Cindi Haskell.Survivors include her children; Susan Ramos of Antrim, NH, and David Reed, of Rindge, NH; her grandchildren, Jeremy Haskell, Sarah Beaulieu, Shawn Rollins, and Daniel Rollins; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Beaulieu, Izabelle Rollins, Ava Rollins, and Damion Beaulieu; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Abiding by her wishes, there will be no calling hours or public services, and her burial will be at the convenience of the family.To share photographs, memories or to offer condolences to Priscilla's family, please visit her memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close